Colts HC Shane Steichen told reporters after Sunday’s game against the Dolphins that Daniel Jones will remain the team’s quarterback, despite his struggles.

“Yeah, he’ll be the starting quarterback this week,” Steichen said, per Joel A. Erickson. “We’re on a short week, we’ve got to go.”

The Colts managed to pull out the win, but it was hardly an inspiring performance. Jones finished the game 11-of-22 for 108 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown.

Given where the team is and the fact that Jones had come up as a potential trade candidate before the deadline, it’s possible they could give Anthony Richardson another shot at some point.

Jones, 29, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

He tested the market as a free agent, signed with the Colts, then re-signed with them on a two-year, $88 million extension in March.

Entering today’s game, Jones had appeared in nine games for the Colts, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,722 yards, six touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown.