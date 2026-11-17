The Washington Commanders announced they have designated RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt to return from injured reserve.

Croskey-Merritt has 21 days to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Croskey-Merritt, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2025 draft out of Arizona. He signed a four-year, $4,305,428 rookie deal through 2028 with a $105,428 signing bonus. He’s making a base salary of $1,005,000 in 2026.

In 2026, Croskey-Merritt has appeared in five game for the Commanders and rushed 67 times for 239 yards (3.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He’s also caught five passes for 40 yards.