The Washington Commanders announced they have designated RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt to return from injured reserve.
Croskey-Merritt has 21 days to practice and get activated to the 53-man roster or he will revert to injured reserve for the rest of the year.
Croskey-Merritt, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Commanders in the 2025 draft out of Arizona. He signed a four-year, $4,305,428 rookie deal through 2028 with a $105,428 signing bonus. He’s making a base salary of $1,005,000 in 2026.
In 2026, Croskey-Merritt has appeared in five game for the Commanders and rushed 67 times for 239 yards (3.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He’s also caught five passes for 40 yards.
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