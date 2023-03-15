Commanders Re-Signing C Tyler Larsen

According to John Keim, the Commanders and C Tyler Larsen have agreed to terms on a contract extension on Wednesday.

Larsen, 31, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Miami before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

After a year with Washington, Larsen signed a futures contract with the Panthers for the 2016 season and he returned to Carolina on exclusive rights deals for two straight seasons.

Larsen then signed a two-year, $4.4 million extension that included $1.4 million guaranteed with the Panthers. He played out that contract before signing with Washington for a second time in 2021 and returned on another one-year deal last offseason.

In 2022, Larsen appeared in nine games for the Commanders and started eight times at center.