Commanders Re-Signing OT Cornelius Lucas To Two-Year Deal

According to Ben Standig, the Washington Commanders are re-signing OT Cornelius Lucas.

Standig adds the deal is roughly for two years and $8.2 million.

Lucas, 30, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first three years in the NFL and finished playing out his three-year, $1,550,000 contract with the Lions.

Lucas returned to the Lions on a restricted deal for the 2017 season, but was among the team’s final roster cuts. The Rams signed him to a contract a few weeks into the regular season and brought him back on a new deal in 2018.

Unfortunately, Lucas wound up being among the Rams’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he was on and off of the Saints’ roster before eventually joining the Bears in 2019. Washington signed him to a two-year deal the following offseason.

In 2021, Lucas appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and made seven starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 29 tackle out of 82 qualifying players.