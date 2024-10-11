Commanders Re-Signing QB Sam Hartman To PS

According to Tom Pelissero, the Commanders are re-signing QB Sam Hartman to their practice squad on Friday.

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

RB Kazmeir Allen CB Chigozie Anusiem G Julian Good-Jones DE Andre Jones Jr. DT Haggai Ndubuisi (International) RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. WR Mitchell Tinsley WR Brycen Tremayne TE Cole Turner RB Michael Wiley CB Bobby Price DT Sheldon Day T Anim Dankwah CB Kevon Seymour S Sheldrick Redwine G Marquis Hayes QB Sam Hartman

Hartman, 24, began his career at Wake Forest before transferring to Notre Dame. He was named Second-team All-ACC in 2021, Third-team All-ACC in 2022, and won the Brian Piccolo Award in 2022.

He later caught on with the Commanders after going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. Washington waived him earlier this week.

In four seasons with the Demon Deacons and one with the Fighting Irish, Hartman started 57 of his 60 games and compiled a record of 34-20. He completed 1,135 of his 1,898 passes (59.8 percent) for 15,656 yards, 134 touchdowns, and 49 interceptions. He also rushed 462 times for 979 yards (2.1 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.