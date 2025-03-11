Commanders Re-Signing RB Jeremy McNichols

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are re-signing RB Jeremy McNichols on Tuesday to a one-year contract.

McNichols, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $2,663,788 with Tampa Bay but was, unfortunately, cut loose coming out of the preseason.

From there, McNichols had brief stints with the 49ers, Colts, Broncos, and Titans before signing on to the Jaguars’ practice squad last year. Jacksonville later promoted him to their active roster to close out the season.

The Titans re-signed McNichols to a contract in 2020 and eventually was signed to the practice squad before returning to the active roster. He had a brief stint with the Falcons in 2023 before catching on with the 49ers.

McNichols was on and off their roster and practice squad for most of the season before joining the Commanders on a one-year contract last year.

In 2024, McNichols appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and rushed for 261 yards on 55 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 27 yards and four total touchdowns.