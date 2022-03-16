Commanders Re-Signing WR Cam Sims

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Commanders are expected to re-sign WR Cam Sims and that a potential deal is being discussed by the two sides.

Sims, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2018. He was placed on injured reserve a few weeks into the 2018 season. Washington waived Sims coming out of the preseason last year and bounced on and off the active roster.

The Commanders eventually promoted him and he stayed on the active roster for the entire 2020 season, returning again in 2021.

In 2021, Sims appeared in 14 games and had 15 receptions for 211 yards and two touchdowns.