Commanders Re-Signing WR Jamison Crowder

Josina Anderson reports that the Commanders are re-signing WR Jamison Crowder to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Crowder, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by Washington back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.825 million contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Washington allowed Crowder to leave as an unrestricted free agent and he signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019.

Crowder restructured his deal with the Jets before joining the Bills on a one-year contract. He played out that deal and signed on with the Giants on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. However, New York cut him coming out of the preseason.

Washington signed Crowder to the practice squad last year and was eventually added to their active roster.

In 2023, Crowder appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and caught 16 receptions for 159 yards receiving and a touchdown.