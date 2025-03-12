Commanders Signing CB Jonathan Jones To One-Year Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Commanders are signing CB Jonathan Jones to a one-year deal on Wednesday.
This marks the first time in Jones’ 10-year career that he’ll play on a team other than the Patriots.
Jones, 31, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn back in 2016. He finished his three-year, $1.62 million contract and re-signed to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent.
The Patriots then signed Jones to a three-year extension with a base value of $21 million and a max of $25 million, including $13 million guaranteed. He played out the final year of that deal and made $5.4 million in 2022.
He just finished a two-year, $20 million deal with New England.
In 2024, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 58 tackles, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.
