Commanders Signing DT Abdullah Anderson

According to Pat Leonard, the Commanders are signing former Falcons DT Abdullah Anderson to a contract on Friday.

Anderson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Bucknell back in 2018. He later signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Bears, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Chicago later added Anderson to their practice squad before bringing him back on a futures contract for the 2019 season. From there, he had stints with the Vikings and Steelers before joining the Packers.

The Falcons signed Anderson to a contract in August but opted to release him at the start of the regular season. He was later added to the practice squad before being promoted in September of last year.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in 16 games and recorded 40 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and one pass defense.