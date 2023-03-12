Commanders Signing DT Daron Payne To Four-Year, $90M Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Commanders are signing franchise DT Daron Payne to a four-year, $90 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed.

This leaves Payne as the second-highest-paid defensive tackle in the league behind Aaron Donald.

The Commanders franchised Payne a few weeks ago, which would have paid him $18,937,000 fully guaranteed for next season.

However, it looks like Washington was focused on getting a long-term deal wrapped up before free agency.

Payne, 25, is the former 13th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He signed a four-year $14.418 million dollar rookie contract with the Washington Football Team that included an $8.566 million dollar signing bonus.

Washington exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season which is worth $8.53 million. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Payne appeared in all 17 games and recorded 64 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, five pass defenses, and one safety.