Commanders Signing K Brandon McManus

The Washington Commanders are signing K Brandon McManus, according to Jason McCourty.

McManus, 32, originally signed on with the Colts back in 2013. He lasted just a few months with the Colts before he caught on with the Giants at the end of the 2014 season.

New York later traded McManus to the Broncos for a 2015 conditional seventh-round pick. McManus returned to the Broncos in 2017 on a one-year, restricted tender worth $2.746 million and later agreed to a three-year, $11.254 million extension.

McManus agreed to another four-year, $17.2 million extension with the Broncos in 2020. He had two years remaining on the deal and was due base salaries of $3.65 million and $3.85 million when the Broncos released him.

From there, McManus signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars last year.

In 2023, McManus appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos and converted 30 of 37 field goal attempts (81.1 percent) to go along with 35 of 35 extra point tries (100 percent).