Commanders Signing K Zane Gonzalez To Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Commanders are signing K Zane Gonzalez to their practice squad on Friday.

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

RB Kazmeir Allen CB Chigozie Anusiem G Julian Good-Jones DE Andre Jones Jr. DT Haggai Ndubuisi (International) RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. WR Mitchell Tinsley WR Brycen Tremayne TE Cole Turner RB Michael Wiley CB Bobby Price CB Kevon Seymour (Suspended) G Marquis Hayes QB Sam Hartman NT Carl Davis DB Ben Nikkel T Bobby Hart DE Efe Obada K Zane Gonzalez

Garafolo notes K Austin Seibert is dealing with a hip injury and is uncertain for Week 10 after missing the last two days of practice. With that, it’s possible for Gonzalez to be promoted in time for Sunday’s game.

Gonzalez, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract and set to make a base salary of $555,000 in 2018 when the Browns waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Cardinals later signed Gonzalez to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster during the 2018 season. Arizona brought him back on a one-year restricted tender in 2020 worth $3.27 million.

Gonzalez was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career back in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. Detroit cut him coming out of the preseason, though and re-signed him to the practice squad. Carolina signed him away to their active roster.

Carolina signed Gonzalez to a two-year extension in 2022, but was traded to the 49ers in March 2023. He was eventually placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason and cut loose in September of last year.

In 2021, Gonzalez appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and converted 20 of 22 field-goal attempts (90.9 percent) to go along with 22 of 23 extra-point tries (95.7 percent).