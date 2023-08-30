Commanders Signing LB Jabril Cox To Practice Squad

Mike Garafolo reports that the Commanders are signing LB Jabril Cox to their practice squad.

Cox, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU after transferring from North Dakota State.

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,251,251, including a $771,251 signing bonus.

In 2022, Cox appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and recorded six total tackles.