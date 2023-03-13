Commanders Signing OL Nick Gates To Three-Year Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Commanders are signing OL Nick Gates to a three-year contract.

Gates, 27, wound up signing on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with New York and has managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first two seasons.

He later signed a two-year, $6.825 million extension with New York in August of 2020 and started all 16 games for the Giants at center.

He restructured his deal with the team after suffering a severe leg fracture in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

In 2022, Gates appeared in 10 games for the Giants making eight total starts.