Commanders Signing WR Damiere Byrd

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Commanders are signing WR Damiere Byrd to a contract on Wednesday.

Bryd tried out for Washington earlier in the day and it looks like it went well enough for him to earn an offer from the team.

Byrd, 31, wound up signing on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina back in 2015. He bounced on and off their active roster until signing a one-year deal with the Cardinals in March of 2019

He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots for 2020 and signed another one-year deal with the Bears in 2021. From there, Byrd joined the Falcons on a one-year contract for the 2022 season before catching on with the Panthers this offseason.

Carolina placed Byrd on injured reserve and he was later released with a settlement before catching on with Atlanta. Byrd briefly had a stint on the Texans practice squad following his time with the Falcons.

In 2023, Byrd appeared in one game for the Falcons.