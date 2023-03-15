Commanders Signing QB Jacoby Brissett To One-Year, $8M Deal

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the Commanders are expected to sign QB Jacoby Brissett to an undisclosed contract.

Jeremy Fowler reports the deal is for one year and $8 million guaranteed, with a maximum value of $10 million.

The Buccaneers and Eagles were mentioned as potential landing spots for Brissett but it appears the Commanders proved to be his best option in the end.

Brissett, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brisset to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract last year.

In 2022, Brissett appeared in 16 games for the Browns and completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.