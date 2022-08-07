Contending Teams Still Monitoring Odell Beckham Jr., No Signing Imminent

Ian Rapoport reports there are contending teams who are continuing to monitor WR Odell Beckham Jr. for a potential signing.

He adds the Buccaneers had some level of interest before they decided to sign WR Julio Jones. The Packers have also stayed in touch and of course the Rams, per Rapoport.

However, Rapoport says with Beckham’s rehab for a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl expected to stretch into the second half of the season, there’s a strong chance Beckham waits until he’s cleared or close to cleared to sign.

That would give him a chance to survey the lay of the land and make sure he lands in a good situation. It also would be similar to how last season played out when he joined the Rams following the trade deadline after being cut by the Browns.

Beckham tweeted earlier this offseason he wanted to stay in Los Angeles but money was an issue.

They kno whwre I wanna be 😂😂 just can’t play for free ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 11, 2022

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

