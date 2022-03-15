Cowboys Deal With Randy Gregory Falls Through, Gregory Signing With Broncos

Mike Garafolo reports that the five-year, $70 million deal between the Cowboys and DE Randy Gregory has fallen through and Gregory now intends to sign with the Broncos.

According to Garafolo, Gregory will sign the same five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos.

Ian Rapoport adds that Dallas insisted on contract language that Gregory did not like protecting themselves, which led to him joining the Broncos.

Vic Lombardi first reported that Gregory was signing with the Broncos and not the Cowboys.

A GM texted Ed Werder the following: “Gregory changed his mind.”

Gregory, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.814 million contract that includes $1.404 million guaranteed and stood to make a base salary of $955,217 for the 2019 season when the Cowboys signed him to a one-year extension.

The Cowboys later signed Gregory to a one-year extension worth up to $2.1 million through the 2021 season that included a $200,000 signing bonus.

In 2021, Gregory appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 19 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and one pass deflection.

