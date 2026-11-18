The Dallas Cowboys announced they designated S Jalen Thompson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.
This opens Thompson’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.
Thompson injured his hamstring in Week 3 against the Ravens, and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.
Thompson, 28, was a fifth-round pick in the supplemental draft by the Cardinals in 2019 out of Washington State.
He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,540,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $40 million extension in Arizona.
He played out that deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year deal with Dallas this offseason.
In 2026, Thompson has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded 17 total tackles.
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