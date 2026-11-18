The Dallas Cowboys announced they designated S Jalen Thompson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

The @dallascowboys opened the 21-day practice window for S Jalen Thompson. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 18, 2026

This opens Thompson’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Thompson injured his hamstring in Week 3 against the Ravens, and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Thompson, 28, was a fifth-round pick in the supplemental draft by the Cardinals in 2019 out of Washington State.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,540,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $40 million extension in Arizona.

He played out that deal and was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year deal with Dallas this offseason.

In 2026, Thompson has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded 17 total tackles.