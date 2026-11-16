Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Cowboys G Tyler Booker suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 10 loss to the 49ers.

Rapoport said it’s generally a four to six-week recovery, but the current hope is that he can return within a four-week period. He also mentioned Booker returned from a similar injury last year after missing three games.

Booker, 22, was a four-star recruit and the seventh-ranked offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class out of New Haven, Connecticut. He committed to Alabama and spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

He was selected to Second Team All-SEC in 2023 and First Team All-SEC in 2024.

The Cowboys used the No. 12 overall pick in round one on Booker. He signed a four-year, $22,553,718 contract that includes a $12,898,851 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2026, Booker has started 10 games for the Cowboys at left guard.

We’ll have more on Booker as the news becomes available.