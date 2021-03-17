Cowboys Re-Signing CB Jourdan Lewis To Three-Year Deal Worth Up To $16.5M

Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys are re-signing CB Jourdan Lewis to a three-year contract worth up to $16.5 million and includes $8 million guaranteed.

Lewis, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $3,153,428 that included a signing bonus of $753,428.

Lewis was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Lewis appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and recorded 59 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and two passes defended.

