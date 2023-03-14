Cowboys Re-Signing S Donovan Wilson To Three-Year Deal Worth Up To $24M

Mike Garafolo reports that the Cowboys are re-signing S Donovan Wilson to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million.

Wilson receives $13.5 million fully guaranteed over the first two years of the deal.

Wilson, 28, was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million deal and made a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

Wilson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Wilson appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 101 tackles, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, a recovery and two pass defenses.