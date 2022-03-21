Cowboys Re-Signing S Jayron Kearse

Jordan Schultz reports that the Cowboys are re-signing S Jayron Kearse to a contract on Monday.

According to Jeremy Fowler, Kearse receives a two-year contract worth up to $11 million with a base value of $10 million.

Kearse, 28, was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round out of Clemson in 2017. He played out his four-year, $2.4 million rookie deal. The Lions signed Kearse to a one-year, $2.75 million deal but was suspended for the first three weeks of the 2020 season after violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Detroit elected to cut Kearse loose back in December of last year and he quickly signed with the Ravens’ practice squad. The Cowboys signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2021, Kearse has appeared in 16 games and recorded 101 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery, and 10 pass defenses. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 14 overall safety out of 94 players.

We had him included in our Top 100 – Available 2022 Free Agents list.