Cowboys Re-Signing WR KaVontae Turpin To Three-Year Deal

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Cowboys are re-signing WR KaVontae Turpin to a three-year deal.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero adds the deal is worth $18 million.

Turpin was a restricted free agent and Dallas used the second-round tender on him. Instead of signing the tender, they worked out a multi-year deal to keep him with the Cowboys.

Turpin, 28, played collegiately for four seasons at TCU from 2015 to 2018. He was cut in 2018 due to family violence charges which he pled guilty to in 2019.

He had stints in various semi-pro leagues before being drafted by the New Jersey Generals in the restarted USFL. That caught the eye of the Cowboys, who signed him in July 2022.

In 2024, Turpin appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 31 passes on 52 targets for 420 yards and two touchdowns while adding 16 carries for 92 yards. He also returned 18 punts for 187 yards and a touchdown along with 27 kickoffs for 904 yards and a touchdown. He was named to the All-Pro first team as a kick returner for the season.