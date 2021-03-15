Cowboys Re-Signing WR Noah Brown, Adding LS Jake McQuaide

Jon Machota reports that the Cowboys are re-signing WR Noah Brown to a one-year contract on Monday.

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year contract with Rams LS Jake McQuaide.

Brown, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract and was testing the open market for the firs t time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Brown appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys and caught 14 passes for 154 yards receiving and no touchdowns.