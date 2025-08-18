Cowboys Signing CB Michael Ojemudia

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Cowboys are signing CB Michael Ojemudia to a contract.

Ojemudia, 27, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in his final season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that included a $1,015,559 signing bonus when Denver cut him loose. He was claimed by the Bears and finished out the season in Chicago.

The Bears elected to waive Ojemudia coming out of the preseason in 2023 and he caught on with the Rams practice squad. He then signed a futures deal with the Cardinals in January 2024 but was let go after camp.

Ojemudia signed with the DC Defenders of the UFL for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Ojemudia appeared in nine games for the DC Defenders and recorded 30 total tackles and one interception.