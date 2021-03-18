Cowboys Signing DE Tarell Basham To Two-Year, $6.5M Deal

Manish Mehta reports that the Cowboys are signing former Jets DE Tarell Basham to a two-year, $6.5 million contract on Thursday.

Basham, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He was waived a year later and claimed off waivers by the Jets.

Basham played out the final year of his four-year, $3.35 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2020 season.

In 2020, Basham appeared in all 16 games for the Jets and recorded 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pass defense.

