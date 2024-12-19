Cowboys Signing DT Justin Rogers

According to Patrik Walker of the team’s website, the Cowboys are signing DT Justin Rogers.

Rogers, 23, was a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys out of Auburn in the 2024 draft. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million deal through 2027 but was let go at the end of training camp. Shortly after, he caught on with Cincinnati’s practice squad.

Rogers has yet to appear in an NFL game.