Cowboys Signing Texas Tech WR T.J. Vasher

According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are signing undrafted Texas Tech WR T.J. Vasher to a contract.
Vasher, 22, is a four-year starter at Texas Tech but missed time last season due to a knee injury that required surgery.
During his college career, he appeared in 42 games and made 23 starts, recording 146 receptions for 1,983 yards (13.6 YPC) and 21 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!