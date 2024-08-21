Cowboys Signing Veteran DT Linval Joseph

The Dallas Cowboys are signing veteran DT Linval Joseph to a contract, according to Josina Anderson.

The Cowboys have been looking for reinforcements on their defensive line in recent weeks.

Joseph, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He spent four seasons in New York before departing in 2014 for a five-year, $31.5 million contract with the Vikings.

Joseph had two years remaining on his deal when he agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension that included $31.5 million guaranteed when the Vikings released. He later signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Chargers through 2021.

He caught on with the Eagles in 2022 on a one-year contract after playing through that deal.

From there, the Bills signed Joseph to a one-year deal last November.

In 2023, Joseph appeared in seven games for the Bills and tallied 12 total tackles, including one tackle for loss and one sack.