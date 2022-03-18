Cowboys Signing WR James Washington

Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys are signing WR James Washington to a one-year contract.

Washington, 25, was selected in the second round out of Oklahoma State in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,501,346 rookie contract that included a $1,353,704 signing bonus and made a base salary of $1,093,820 for the 2021 season.

Washington was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2021, Washington appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and caught 24 passes for 285 yards receiving and two touchdowns.