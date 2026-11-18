According to Todd Archer and Kimberly Martin, the Cowboys are taking play-calling duties away from DC Christian Parker and assigning them to senior assistant Mike Pettine.

Parker will remain in his role running the defense during the week but it will be Pettine on the headset on game days.

A major change like this was inevitable this week given how everyone, including owner Jerry Jones, was talking about the defense after a 46-40 loss to the 49ers. Dallas’ defense has been abysmal all season and just hit a new low point.

There were high expectations for Parker when he arrived but the Cowboys have flopped on those dramatically despite some big moves to boost the personnel on that side of the ball.

The Cowboys hired Pettine as a senior defensive coach at the beginning of October, giving them an alternative on staff to Parker.

Parker, 34, began his coaching career as Virginia State’s defensive backs coach from 2013-2014 and held the same role at Norfolk State from 2015-2016. He was also Notre Dame and Texas A&M’s defensive analyst in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

He began his NFL coaching career as the Packers’ defensive quality control coach in 2019-2020 and was hired as the Broncos’ defensive backs coach in 2021. He joined the Eagles in the same role in 2024.

The Cowboys hired Parker as their defensive coordinator ahead of the 2026 season.

In 2026, the Cowboys rank No. 30 in scoring defense and No. 32 in total defense, including No. 31 in passing yards allowed and No. 32 in rushing yards allowed.

Pettine, 60, began his NFL coaching career with the Ravens as an assistant defensive line coach back in 2002. He spent seven years in Baltimore before taking over as the Jets’ defensive coordinator in 2009.

Pettine spent one year in Buffalo with the Bills before being hired as the Browns’ head coach for the 2014 season. The Packers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2018, replacing Dom Capers.

Green Bay opted to move on from Pettine and he was later hired by the Bears as a senior defensive assistant before joining the Vikings as an assistant head coach in 2022. He left the team following the 2025 season.

We’ll have more on Parker and the Cowboys defense as the news is available.