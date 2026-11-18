The Miami Dolphins announced they signed EDGE Max Llewellyn from the practice squad to the active roster and signed P Jack Browning to the practice squad.

Roster Moves | We have signed edge Max Llewellyn to the active roster off the practice squad and signed punter Jack Browning to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/5o71ZgO2cv — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 18, 2026

Llewellyn, 24, is a former seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Dolphins out of Iowa. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

In 2026, Llewelly has appeared in three games for the Dolphins.