The Miami Dolphins announced they signed EDGE Max Llewellyn from the practice squad to the active roster and signed P Jack Browning to the practice squad.
Llewellyn, 24, is a former seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Dolphins out of Iowa. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the team’s practice squad.
In 2026, Llewelly has appeared in three games for the Dolphins.
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