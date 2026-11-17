The Miami Dolphins announced a big batch of transactions following a wave of injuries that freed up roster spots, including placing both DTs Jordan Phillips and Zeek Biggers on injured reserve.

We have made the following roster moves: -Placed DL Zeek Biggers & DL Jordan Phillips on IR

-Signed QB Brady Cook, DL Jordan Jefferson & EDGE Eric Watts to the active roster off the practice squad

-Signed WR Brady Boyd, DL Matthew Butler, K Daniel Carlson & DL Chris Smith to the practice squad — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 17, 2026

The Dolphins promoted QB Brady Cook, DT Jordan Jefferson and DE Eric Watts from the practice squad to the active roster.

Miami also signed WR Brady Boyd, DT Matthew Butler, K Daniel Carlson and DT Chris Smith to the practice squad.

Phillips, 22, was a fifth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2025 draft out of Maryland. He signed a four-year, $4,658,304 rookie deal through 2028 with a $458,304 signing bonus and is making a base salary of $1,005,000 in 2026.

In 2026, Phillips appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 28 total tackles, including one tackle for loss.