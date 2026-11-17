Per Marcel Louis-Jacques, Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn biceps in the team’s Week 10 loss to the Colts.
Miami DT Zeek Biggers also suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday, and Miami lost DT Zach Sieler to a season-ending biceps injury last week.
Phillips, 22, was a fifth-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2025 draft out of Maryland. He signed a four-year, $4,658,304 rookie deal through 2028 with a $458,304 signing bonus and is making a base salary of $1,005,000 in 2026.
In 2026, Phillips appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and recorded 28 total tackles, including one tackle for loss.
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