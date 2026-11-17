The Miami Dolphins hosted DTs Matthew Butler, Aaron Graves, Kyonte Hamilton, Eric Johnson and Chris Smith for tryouts, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

It’s worth noting the Dolphins have lost DTs Zach Sieler, Zeek Biggers and Jordan Phillips to season-ending injuries in the last two weeks.

Butler, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2022. He signed a four-year, $3.9 million contract but was waived a year later and signed to the team’s practice squad.

Butler was on and off of the Raiders’ taxi squad before eventually being waived last offseason and claimed by the Dolphins. He re-signed with Miami this offseason but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2025, Butler appeared in 12 games for the Dolphins and recorded 12 total tackles.