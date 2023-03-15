Dolphins Re-Signing CB Nik Needham

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Dolphins are re-signing CB Nik Needham to a one-year, $2 million contract.

Needham, 26, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP back in 2019. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Needham was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster later in his rookie season and has been on the active roster ever since. He was retained on a one-year restricted deal last offseason.

In 2022, Needham appeared in six games for the Dolphins and recorded 21 tackles and two pass defenses.