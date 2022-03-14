Dolphins Re-Signing DE Emmanuel Ogbah To Four-Year, $65M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Dolphins are re-signing DE Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year, $65 million contract that includes $32 million guaranteed.

Ogbah, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Browns in 2016. Cleveland later traded Ogbah to the Chiefs in exchange for S Eric Murray.

Ogbah finished the final year of his four-year, $6.6 million contract and made a base salary of $1,351,314 for the 2019 season. He was an unrestricted free agent in 2020 and signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Dolphins that included $7.5 million fully guaranteed.

He was set to hit the free-agent market this offseason before re-signing with the Dolphins.

In 2021, Ogbah appeared in 17 games for the Dolphins and recorded 41 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble, and twelve pass defenses.