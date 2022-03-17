Dolphins Re-Signing LB Brennan Scarlett

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins are re-signing LB Brennan Scarlett to a one-year deal.
Wolfe says Scarlett had at least one other offer but he elected to stay put in Miami.
Scarlett, 28, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford back in 2016. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason but was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury before being activated later on.
Scarlett signed a one-year extension worth $3.75 million with the Texans in 2019. He signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins as a free agent in 2021.
In 2021, Scarlett appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and recorded 16 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.
