Dolphins Re-Signing LB Duke Riley To Two-Year Deal

The Dolphins are planning on re-signing LB Duke Riley to a two-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Riley, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3.51 million rookie contract when Atlanta traded him to the Eagles in exchange for S Johnathan Cyprien back in 2019.

Riley made a base salary of $825,000 and was testing the free-agent market when he signed with the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

The Dolphins opted to bring Riley back on another one-year deal last offseason.

In 2022, Riley appeared in 17 games and recorded 43 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, one sack and two passes defended.