Dolphins Re-Signing RB Myles Gaskin To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are re-signing RB Myles Gaskin to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Gaskin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He finished his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and was set to enter the open market.

He finished last season on the injured reserve following Week 4 due to a shoulder injury.

In 2022, Gaskin appeared in four games and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries (2.6 YPC) to go along with four receptions for 28 yards receiving and no touchdowns.