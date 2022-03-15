Dolphins Re-Signing WR Preston Williams To One-Year Contract

Tom Pelissero reports that the Dolphins are re-signing WR Preston Williams to a one-year deal.

Barry Jackson reports that the Dolphins’ deal with Williams carries a maximum value of $1.99 million.

Williams, 24, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.755 million.

In 2021, Williams has played in eight games for Miami, recording six catches for 71 yards with one rush for seven yards.