Dolphins Signing C Austin Reiter Off Saints Practice Squad

According to Ari Meirov, the Dolphins are planning to sign C Austin Reiter off of the Saints’ practice squad.

Miami needs some depth at center with starter Michael Deiter on injured reserve currently.

Reiter, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2015. He spent just over a year in Washington before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and later signed to the Browns’ active roster.

Reiter returned to the Browns on an exclusive rights contract but was cut loose soon after. The Chiefs quickly claimed him off waivers and eventually signed him to a two-year, $5.5 million extension in 2018.

Reiter was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason and eventually caught on with the Saints on their practice squad.

In 2020, Reiter appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs, making 12 starts for them at center.