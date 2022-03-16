Dolphins Signing FB Alec Ingold To Two-Year, $7.5M Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are signing former Raiders FB Alec Ingold to a two-year deal.

The contract can be worth up to $7.5 million and signals Ingold is a clear priority for new HC Mike McDaniel as he implements his offense.

Ingold is recovering from a torn ACL but is expected to be ready for training camp.

Ingold, 25, went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and later signed a three-year rookie contract with the Raiders worth $1.765 million and $10,000 guaranteed.

He was set to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when the Raiders declined to tender him.

In 2021, Ingold appeared in eight games for the Raiders, logging two carries for one yard and nine receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.