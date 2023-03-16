Dolphins Signing OL Dan Feeney To One-Year Deal

According to Peter Schrager, the Dolphins are signing OL Dan Feeney to a one-year deal.

He’ll provide some interior offensive line depth, as he’s played all three spots there.

Feeney, 28, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $3,324,632 rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a one-year deal with the Jets in 2021.

He re-signed on another one-year deal in New York for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Feeney appeared in 17 games for the Jets and made two starts.