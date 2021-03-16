Dolphins Signing QB Jacoby Brissett To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Dolphins are signing QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Ben Volin hears that Brissett got $5 million guaranteed and a max value of $7.5 million as part of his one-year contract with the Titans.

Brissett is likely to serve as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa in 2021.

Brissett, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brisset to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

In 2020, Brissett appeared in 11 games for the Colts and completed 2 of 8 passes for 17 yards and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 19 yards and three touchdowns.