Dolphins Signing QB Tyler Huntley Off Ravens Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are signing QB Tyler Huntley off the Ravens practice squad to their active roster.

Miami needed to add help at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa dealing with another concussion, and Huntley will provide depth behind expected starter Skylar Thompson.

Huntley, 26, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore re-signed Huntley as a restricted free agent back in April of 2023. He joined the Browns as a free agent in 2024 but was cut loose coming out of the preseason and rejoined the Ravens on the practice squad.

In 2023, Huntley appeared in five games for the Ravens and completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 203 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also recorded 15 rushing attempts for 55 yards.