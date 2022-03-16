Dolphins Signing RB Raheem Mostert

The Miami Dolphins are signing RB Raheem Mostert to a contract on Wednesday, according to his agent.

Adam Schefter reports that Mostert receives a one-year, $3.125 million deal from Miami.

Happy to announce that my client Raheem Mostert has agreed to a new deal with the Miami Dolphins. Had multiple teams interested but wanted to continue working with Mike McDaniel. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) March 17, 2022

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is bringing familiarity to the team’s running back room. He will likely have an opportunity to compete for touches in what is a wide-open backfield.

Mostert, 29, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears before signing on to the 49ers’ practice squad in 2016.

The 49ers brought Mostert back on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2018 before tendering him a restricted offer in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $8.7 million extension with San Francisco.

The two parties then agreed to a restructured contract last offseason.

In 2021, Mostert appeared in one game for the 49ers and rushed for 20 yards on two carries.