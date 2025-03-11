Dolphins Signing S Ashtyn Davis

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Dolphins are signing S Ashtyn Davis to a contract on Tuesday.

Davis, 27, was a four-year starter at California and was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy before the Jets selected him with the No. 68 pick in the 2020 draft.

He finished a four-year $4,917,384 rookie contract that included a $1,136,280 signing bonus and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he agreed to a new deal with the Jets.

In 2024, Davis appeared in 15 games for the Jets and recorded 35 tackles, two interceptions and two pass defenses.